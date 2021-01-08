Riding a four-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Lakers came home from a road trip and lost to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday amidst a weak performance.

Superstar big man Anthony Davis gave a strident and succinct reason for the loss.

Anthony Davis rips apart the Lakers defense against the Spurs "We gotta be better with our defensive schemes coming out the gate. … We didn't play any defense. Our defense was sh*t tonight." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) January 8, 2021

The Lakers came into the contest as one of the NBA’s premier defensive teams. However, their defense was largely missing on Thursday evening.

It was especially evident from beyond the arc, as L.A. allowed San Antonio to hit a very high percentage from 3-point range, especially in the first three quarters.

Although the Lakers played well enough offensively to win, their shooting fell apart in the fourth quarter as they could only muster 20 points.

Their overall intensity also left too much to be desired. L.A. only had eight fast-break points for the game, which is normally one of its biggest strengths.

The Lakers will get a chance to rectify their issues tomorrow night against the mediocre Chicago Bulls before heading out for another road trip.