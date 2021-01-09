- Report: Anthony Davis to miss tonight’s game vs. Chicago Bulls with latest injury
Report: Anthony Davis to miss tonight’s game vs. Chicago Bulls with latest injury
- Updated: January 9, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers will not have either Anthony Davis or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope available because of injuries for their Friday night home game against the Chicago Bulls.
Anthony Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are both out for the Lakers tonight, the team says. Right adductor strain for AD, left ankle sprain for KCP
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 9, 2021
Davis will miss his second game of the season for the Lakers after sitting out the Dec. 27 home clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves because of a calf injury.
For Caldwell-Pope, it will mark the fourth consecutive game that he’s missed after suffering an ankle injury during the Lakers’ Jan. 1 game at San Antonio. Earlier this week, Caldwell-Pope had offered a promising update about his status for the team’s Tuesday night game in Memphis, but that confidence was a bit too premature.
The hope is that both players will be available for the Lakers’ upcoming schedule of contests, which has them on the road for 10 road matchups in their next 12 games after tonight.