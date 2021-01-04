On Monday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope offered a promising update about his potential return for the Lakers’ Tuesday night road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

KCP on his ankle: “Ankle is feeling great. I practiced today, got a little movement in. Still not 100%, but hopefully I’ll be able to go tomorrow. Depends how I feel." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 4, 2021

Caldwell-Pope injured the ankle during the third quarter of Friday night’s road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, then sat out Sunday night’s game against the Grizzlies.

Since Caldwell-Pope was unavailable for Sunday’s game, Kyle Kuzma started in his place, with the Lakers needing a fourth-quarter surge to pull away for the 108-94 victory.

The 27-year-old Caldwell Pope had just started his fourth season with the Lakers and had started each of the team’s first six games. Despite rumors that would leave in free agency during the recent offseason, he ended up signing a multi-year deal to remain with the Lakers.

The win over the Grizzlies improved the Lakers’ season record to 5-2 on the young season, with the Lakers set to return to Los Angeles following Tuesday’s game. On Thursday night, they’ll host the San Antonio Spurs.