Report: Lakers announce big change to starting 5 vs. Thunder after LeBron James injury

The starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight has a glaring omission.

Superstar forward LeBron James is out with an abdominal strain. According to a report, the Lakers expect him to miss at least a week.

Avery Bradley was a late pickup by the team right after he was released by the Golden State Warriors.

Bradley, who played with L.A. during its championship season two years ago, has given the team a lift, especially on the defensive end.

The Lakers had a horrific outing against the Thunder just over a week ago, blowing a massive lead and losing to one of the NBA’s worst teams.

In James’ absence, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, among others, will need to step things up at both ends of the floor to get the Lakers what would be their fourth straight victory.