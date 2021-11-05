- Report: Lakers announce big change to starting 5 vs. Thunder after LeBron James injury
- Report: LeBron James’ latest injury worse than expected, could be out over a week for Lakers
- Report: LeBron James out for Lakers game vs. Thunder with new injury
- Bronny James delivers incredible homage to LeBron to celebrate start of his own basketball season
- LeBron James’ giddy reaction to seeing Klay Thompson draining 3-pointers in full Warriors uniform
- Damian Lillard says he felt he didn’t ‘belong’ with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers
- Report: Los Angeles County agrees to pay $2.5M settlement over leaked photos of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
- LeBron James says Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose are the most explosive point guards in NBA history
- Video: Derek Fisher calls Russell Westbrook ‘Russell Westbrick’ during Lakers postgame
- LeBron James discusses why he took over in the 4th quarter vs. the Rockets
Report: Lakers announce big change to starting 5 vs. Thunder after LeBron James injury
-
- Updated: November 4, 2021
The starting lineup for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight has a glaring omission.
DeAndre Jordan, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore and Russell Westbrook are your Lakers starters tonight, per Frank Vogel.
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) November 5, 2021
Superstar forward LeBron James is out with an abdominal strain. According to a report, the Lakers expect him to miss at least a week.
Avery Bradley was a late pickup by the team right after he was released by the Golden State Warriors.
Bradley, who played with L.A. during its championship season two years ago, has given the team a lift, especially on the defensive end.
The Lakers had a horrific outing against the Thunder just over a week ago, blowing a massive lead and losing to one of the NBA’s worst teams.
In James’ absence, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, among others, will need to step things up at both ends of the floor to get the Lakers what would be their fourth straight victory.