Report: LeBron James out for Lakers game vs. Thunder with new injury

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without a crucial player against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

LeBron James will miss the contest due to an abdominal strain.

LeBron James is out for tonight’s game against OKC with an abdominal strain, per the team. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 4, 2021

James is already dealing with health issues with just eight games in the books in the 2021-22 campaign. For L.A. to contend for the NBA title this season, the team is going to need the superstar to stay on the floor.

This will mark the third game of the year in which James is unavailable.

When he’s been able to suit up, the 36-year-old has looked like his vintage self this season. He’s averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He’s shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 34.7 percent from deep.

With James out, the Lakers will hope to avoid a bad loss to the Thunder. L.A. is searching for its sixth win of the season.