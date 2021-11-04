- Report: LeBron James’ latest injury worse than expected, could be out over a week
Report: LeBron James’ latest injury worse than expected, could be out over a week
- Updated: November 4, 2021
After it was reported that the Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, some clarity has surfaced regarding how long he might be out.
According to a report, the superstar is expected to miss at least one week.
Lakers star LeBron James is expected to miss at least one week with abdominal strain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers want to be cautious with James’ injury early this season.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2021
If James does indeed miss about a week, it looks like he could miss four games. L.A. will have to find a way to get by without the 17-time All-Star in those contests.
Perhaps a bigger concern is the fact that James is already dealing with multiple health issues in the early stages of the season. He has already missed two games, and that number is about to grow. That’s not a good trend.
James is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game so far this season. He’s still playing at an elite level despite his age.
L.A. will certainly miss him while he’s sidelined.