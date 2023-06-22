Report: Lakers and Pacers agree to trade ahead of 2023 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a trade with the Indiana Pacers ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft.

According to a report, L.A. is moving up to make the No. 40 overall pick in Thursday’s event, sending the No. 47 overall pick and cash to Indiana.

The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring the 40th pick from the Indiana Pacers for No. 47 and cash, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

This probably isn’t the Lakers-Pacers trade that fans have been waiting for, but it’s certainly a notable one. It comes amid new rumblings about the idea of L.A. pursuing Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.

The day is still young, so the Lakers may very well have more tricks up their sleeve. The draft is often one of the busiest days of the year in the NBA when it comes to player movement, and L.A. has been involved in plenty of rumors.

As things currently stand, the Lakers have two picks in Thursday’s draft. Their first pick is scheduled to come at No. 17 overall, and thanks to the trade with Indiana, their second pick will come at No. 40.

The Lakers could end up making both selections for themselves, and it seems like there’s a belief that this year’s draft has some real value in the second round. That may explain why L.A. wanted to move up from No. 47 to No. 40.

The Lakers now own Nos. 17 and 40 on the draft board tonight. They made a move up a board that's believed to have some real second-round value. The Pacers hold four picks tonight, including Nos. 7, 26, 47 and 55. https://t.co/ixRKyUd3dI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

L.A.’s top pick on Thursday has been the center of many conversations. There has been a lot of noise about the team potentially trading its pick at No. 17, but the Lakers have also been linked to some very exciting players who could be available around that part of the draft.

The team is trying to figure out how to proceed after an exciting playoff run in the 2022-23 season that ended in the Western Conference Finals. The Lakers seemingly have a chance to build a title contender this offseason, but their roster likely needs some work around the edges in order for them to get there.

Thursday is a big day in the NBA world as the league navigates through an offseason that could spark a “major reset” due to all of the potential player movement.