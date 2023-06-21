Report: Lakers have been linked to Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, Dorian Finney-Smith and others

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have been linked to multiple veteran players as they attempt to improve their roster this offseason and make another run at an NBA championship.

“Names around the league that have been linked to the Lakers in recent weeks include Indiana’s Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, Brooklyn’s Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. and Washington’s Kristaps Porzingis, according to multiple league sources not authorized to speak publicly,” wrote Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

The Lakers’ top offseason priority reportedly is to keep restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, who played important roles during a playoff run that ended in the Western Conference Finals. But the 2023 NBA Draft is up first on Thursday, and the Lakers could use their No. 17 pick in an effort to add to their talent.

Trent recently picked up his option to stay with the Raptors and wants to be with them for the long term, so he may now be off the table, but others are on the market for the Lakers to look into.

Gary Trent Jr. wants to remain with the Toronto Raptors and both sides will work on a longer term deal. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 20, 2023

Porzingis has a player option on his contract with the Washington Wizards and could choose to become a free agent as they enter a rebuilding phase kicked off by their recent trade of Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns.

However, he seems to be headed to the Boston Celtics in a big three-team deal.

BREAKING: Wizards, Celtics and Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that’ll send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Marcus Morris and draft compensation to Washington and Malcolm Brogdon to Los Angeles, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/JwdBIhSPgz — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 21, 2023

The Indiana Pacers reportedly have been willing to trade Turner and Hield to the Lakers as far back as before this regular season. The Brooklyn Nets have an abundance of wing players plus the No. 20 and No. 21 picks in the draft and likely could spare Finney-Smith or O’Neale if the Lakers are interested.

The Lakers have held several predraft workouts with most of the players participating more likely to be second-round targets.

Any move Los Angeles makes would be for the purpose of giving LeBron James a chance to win another NBA title. After the Lakers were swept out of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets, James hinted at retirement, but almost no one believes that he will not return for another NBA season.

With Anthony Davis on hand and D’Angelo Russell possibly coming back, the Lakers can take advantage of a championship window, with a transaction on Thursday possibly a next step toward that goal.