Lakers future draft picks: upcoming 1st- and 2nd-round draft picks

The Los Angeles Lakers were very busy at the trade deadline in the 2022-23 season, acquiring Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Mo Bamba, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

All of those moves helped the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 season, but it also cost the team some future draft capital.

With the team still on the hook for one more pick to the New Orleans Pelicans from the Anthony Davis trade, the Lakers don’t have all of their picks over the next several years. However, they still have a good amount, which should help them continue to build the roster around Davis and LeBron James, who is under contract through the 2023-24 season and has a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The remaining pick owed for Davis would convey in the 2024 NBA Draft, unless the Pelicans decide to defer it to the following season. Los Angeles traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks for Davis.

While the Davis trade is the biggest move that the Lakers have made, they still owe multiple second round picks to the Washington Wizards from the Hachimura deal. Los Angeles moved the Chicago Bulls 2023 second-round pick as well as its own second-round selections in 2028 and 2029 for Hachimura.

Los Angeles also sacrificed a major asset in a protected 2027 first-round pick in the deal that brought Russell, Vanderbilt and Beasley to Los Angeles.

While that has hurt the Lakers’ future trade assets a bit, the team still owns two picks in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft and at least one pick in each draft until 2030.

Lakers future draft picks: Which picks do they own

Let’s examine the Lakers’ future draft picks:

Lakers Draft Picks 2023 NBA Draft

– First round: Own (No. 17)

– Second round: Own (No. 47)

Lakers Draft Picks 2024 NBA Draft

– First round: To New Orleans Pelicans unless Pelicans defer and instead receive Lakers’ 2025 first-round pick

– Second round: Los Angeles Clippers pick; Pick owed to San Antonio Spurs (via Memphis Grizzlies)

Lakers Draft Picks 2025 NBA Draft

– First round: To New Orleans if Pelicans defer 2024 first-round pick, otherwise Lakers own pick

– Second round: Own; Clippers pick

Lakers Draft Picks 2026 NBA Draft

– First round: Own

– Second round: Pick owed to Cleveland Cavaliers

Lakers Draft Picks 2027 NBA Draft

– First round: Protected 1-4, 5-30 owed to Utah Jazz

– Second round: To Jazz only if Lakers don’t convey first-round pick to Utah in 2027

Lakers Draft Picks 2028 NBA Draft

– First round: Own

– Second round: More favorable of Lakers and Washington Wizards second-round pick to Orlando Magic, then other second-round pick to Wizards

Lakers Draft Picks 2029 NBA Draft

– First round: Own

– Second round: Own pick owed to Wizards

Lakers Draft Picks 2030 NBA Draft

– First round: Own

– Second round: Own