The Los Angeles Lakers are one of four teams seriously attempting to sign free agent Glenn Robinson III, according to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee.

“The [Sacramento] Kings are one of four teams showing the most significant interest in free agent small forward Glenn Robinson III, league sources told The Sacramento Bee,” Anderson reported. “[Monte] McNair and assistant general manager Wes Wilcox have been forthright and diligent throughout the process in talks between the two sides, sources said. “The most likely suitors at this point appear to be the Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz, sources said.”

Aside from the Kings, all the teams pursuing Robinson are championship contenders.

Of course, the Lakers won the 2020 title in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

Still, the franchise has embellished the team with new pieces. The Lakers have acquired Montrezl Harrell, Marc Gasol, Dennis Schroder and Wesley Matthews this offseason.

Robinson, 26, is one of the best wings available on the free-agent market.

The forward put up a career-high 12.9 points and 4.7 rebounds in 48 contests for the Golden State Warriors last season before finishing the 2019-20 campaign with the Philadelphia 76ers.