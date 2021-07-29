- Report: Lakers add game-changer to trade negotiations as they ramp up efforts to acquire Kings’ Buddy Hield
- Updated: July 28, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting really serious about acquiring Sacramento Kings sharpshooter Buddy Hield.
According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Lakers are putting their No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft along with Montrezl Harrell and either Kyle Kuzma or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on the table to obtain Hield.
“Multiple reports have indicated that the Lakers are interested in a deal for Buddy, and with fewer than 24 hours until the 2021 draft, multiple league sources say Los Angeles has stepped up their efforts by adding the no. 22 pick to a deal that’d include Montrezl Harrell and Kyle Kuzma or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope,” O’Connor wrote. “Hield to L.A. now has real traction, which would give the Lakers what they need: shooting.”
Since the Lakers gave up numerous first-round picks and rights to pick swaps in order to acquire superstar Anthony Davis in the summer of 2019, they don’t have much draft capital in the near future.
As a result, the team’s first-round pick this year is somewhat precious. The Lakers are limited on what they can offer other teams in trade packages.
Despite Kuzma’s recent struggles, he is just entering his prime years. The 26-year-old has career averages of 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
While the Lakers have offered Kuzma in talks for Hield, they are showing real determination by involving their draft pick. It was reported that the Lakers’ pursuit of Hield is the most likely to materialize.
Hield collected 16.6 points, 4.7 boards and 3.6 assists per game last season. In addition, he shot 40.6 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from distance last season.