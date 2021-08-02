Report: Kyle Kuzma’s SUV stolen, crashed during high-speed police chase in Hollywood

It’s been a hectic last few days for Kyle Kuzma. First, he found out that he will be heading from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Washington Wizards in the agreed-upon trade for Russell Westbrook.

Besides that, his SUV was reportedly stolen on Sunday morning, and it was subsequently involved in a high-speed police chase and crash.

“Kuzma’s SUV was stolen … and then taken on a joy ride that led to a high-speed chase, and an eventual crash,” TMZ reported. “Law enforcement sources tell us … Kuzma’s Chevy Tahoe SUV was stolen somewhere in Hollywood and eventually became involved in a police pursuit around 1:30 AM early Sunday morning. The chase, we’re told, ended with the suspect hitting a cop car, and sending an officer to the hospital with minor injuries.”

Luckily, the individual who stole the vehicle was eventually caught.

When he first came to the Lakers as a rookie in 2017, Kuzma became a fan favorite because of his well-honed skill set on the offensive end.

Since then, however, the forward has frustrated some fans because of his inconsistent shooting and overall play.

In Washington, the Flint, Mich. native will presumably be able to spread his wings and play his natural game now that he will not have to defer to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

There have been rumors, though, that Kuzma may be on his way to the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade deal for guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

One way or another, the forward can be grateful that he was a key rotation player on a team that won the NBA championship in 2020.