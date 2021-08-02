Report: Knicks scouted Dennis Schroder ‘intensely’ during the 2020-21 season

The New York Knicks have some cap space to utilize in free agency this year.

The team is reportedly expected to be interested in Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder, who they allegedly scouted extensively this past season.

“The Knicks scouted Schroder intensely this season to make sure the German native is a fit for coach Tom Thibodeau,” wrote Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Schroder, 27, had an uneven campaign for the Lakers last season.

The point guard put up a solid 15.4 points, 5.8 assists, 3.5 boards and 1.1 steals per game during the regular season. In addition, he started in 61 contests while playing a career-best 32.1 minutes per game.

However, Schroder’s reputation turned south after an abysmal outing against the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. He didn’t show up when the Lakers needed him most.

In fact, Schroder went scoreless in Game 5 of the Lakers’ series against the Suns. The Lakers ended up losing to the Suns in six games. Nonetheless, the international standout believes he’s worth a ton of money.

The Knicks, who had a resurgent 2020-21 campaign, lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the postseason.