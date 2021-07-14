Report: Bulls and Knicks expected to show interest in Dennis Schroder

One Los Angeles Lakers player who may be on his way out this offseason is point guard Dennis Schroder.

Schroder is an unrestricted free agent this summer, but Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report believes that the Lakers could end up pulling off a sign-and-trade deal for the guard.

Beyond that, the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are seen as likely suitors for Schroder.

“With Schroder notably declining the Lakers’ four-year, $84 million offer earlier this year, sources confirmed to Bleacher Report, it has opened the door for Los Angeles to explore sign-and-trade opportunities this summer,” Fischer wrote. “The point guard appears to be looking for a greater role and a bigger payday, neither of which the Lakers seem willing to provide. Schroder also happens to be the best trade chip Los Angeles holds to upgrade its roster. “League sources expect Chicago and New York to emerge as Schroder suitors, and both could be conducted via sign-and-trade—although Knicks certainly have the cap space to sign him outright. New York will likely have north of $50 million to spend this summer.”

The Lakers would surely love to get something in return for the veteran. The Lakers traded for Schroder shortly after winning the 2020 NBA championship. He was seen as a player who could help lighten the load for Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

He averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in the regular season. While he played well, he didn’t quite live up to the expectations of many fans.

Now, with the Lakers looking to retool to once again challenge for a title next season, it seems as though Schroder may be one of several Lakers players who could be headed elsewhere by way of trade.