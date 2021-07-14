- Report: Lakers continue gauge rival teams’ interest in Kyle Kuzma
Report: Lakers continue gauge rival teams’ interest in Kyle Kuzma
- Updated: July 14, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers still seem interested in parting ways with forward Kyle Kuzma this offseason.
According to a recent report, the Lakers continue to gauge interest in Kuzma around the NBA.
“Meanwhile, Los Angeles continues to gauge rival teams’ interest in Kyle Kuzma, sources told B/R, although [Dennis] Schroder does carry a higher trade value around the NBA,” Jake Fischer wrote.
This update should come as no real surprise, and fans should expect the trade rumors involving Kuzma to pick up pace as the summer continues. This past regular season, Kuzma averaged 12.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. They’re solid numbers, but nothing that will make him a hot commodity on the market.
Still, despite those modest numbers, the 25-year-old still believes that he has the talent necessary to be named an All-Star in the league.
Only time will tell if there are teams out there that share a similar sentiment.