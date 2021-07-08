Kyle Kuzma says he can ‘definitely’ become All-Star with ‘consistent’ role on team

After a promising start to his career, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has had two consecutive lackluster seasons.

However, the 25-year-old still believes he is capable of becoming one of the league’s stars in the future.

“Kuzma’s numbers were stronger across the board when he started in his natural 4 position, and he still sees himself as a player capable of averaging 25 points per game and reaching All-Star heights,” Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report wrote. “‘I definitely can. I definitely believe that, too. I don’t really care what nobody thinks or says. I know myself, and I know my ability. It’s hard to be consistent in an inconsistent role. I’m excited for a more consistent space next year,’ Kuzma said. “‘I’ve done a great job every offseason of trying to build something and add something to my game. I’ve turned myself into a great defender. My rookie year, I was a stop sign on defense. I didn’t really stop anybody. Now, whether it’s elite wings, 4 men, even point guards and shooting guards, I have the ability to guard four positions now and really affect the game on that end of the court.'”

The Lakers acquired Kuzma in the 2017 NBA Draft. He immediately showed that he was one of the steals of the draft, averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his rookie season.

Kuzma was even better during the following year. He increased his scoring average to 18.7 points and proved he could play alongside star LeBron James, whom the Lakers acquired in the 2018 offseason.

Unfortunately for the young player, the team’s acquisition of Anthony Davis resulted in Kuzma’s diminished and inconsistent role.

While he could still ramp up his scoring production and eventually earn an All-Star berth, it is unclear if he will get the chance to do so in a Lakers uniform.

He is reportedly looking for a “bigger opportunity” with another team. He also recently made a change in his social media account that could signify his intent to leave the franchise.