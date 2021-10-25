LeBron James discusses how ‘weird’ it was playing against one of Bronny’s former teammates in Lakers win

The Los Angeles Lakers got their first win of the 2021-22 season on Sunday over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grizzlies rookie Ziaire Williams saw some action during the game, which put Lakers superstar LeBron James in unfamiliar territory. That’s because Williams played alongside James’ son Bronny in high school.

"I looked at Ziaire a couple times and was just shaking my head inside." LeBron James on sharing the court with Ziaire Williams tonight, who played with his son Bronny in High School. pic.twitter.com/9UkTkguGyR — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 25, 2021

“I looked at Ziaire a couple times, and I was just shaking my head inside,” James said after the game. “Just remembering really a year-and-a-half ago, two years, not even full two years, he was hitting a game-winner to send them to the state championship alongside my son … one year at Stanford [University] and now he’s here. It’s a weird dynamic for myself to see something like that but happy for the kid obviously, but it was definitely — I had a moment for sure.”

Williams didn’t have his strongest showing against the Lakers, but he did total three points, three rebounds and a steal.

So far, the youngster is averaging 4.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest over his first three games at the NBA level. He’s getting 17.0 minutes per game.

The younger James is looking to join Williams at the NBA level in the near future. He seemingly has a very bright future in the basketball world, and it would be a great sight for fans to see him playing against or alongside his father.

As for the Lakers, the team is finally in the win column. L.A. will look to keep things rolling on Tuesday against the San Antonio Spurs.