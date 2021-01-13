The dominant Los Angeles Lakers have the best record in the NBA this season.

Houston Rockets disgruntled superstar James Harden believes the Lakers are the standard in the league. He also believes that the Rockets don’t have what it takes to beat the defending champions.

That belief is helping to fuel his desire to get out of Houston.

“Harden and the Rockets have been a divorce waiting to happen for some time now, and that couldn’t be made clearer now,” Kelly Iko of The Athletic wrote. “After Sunday night’s game, a 120-102 blowout loss to Los Angeles, Harden’s desires for a trade were reinforced, The Athletic understands. Privately, Harden knows the team as currently constructed can’t defeat the Lakers in a seven-game series, a reality that only further cements desires for a move elsewhere, sources said. With the Lakers being the reigning champions and the standard for a contender right now, Harden wants to maximize the window he still has, a source said.”

Harden, 31, has publicly expressed his desire to be dealt because he doesn’t think the Rockets have enough to contend.

That assertion was pressed after the Lakers’ recent back-to-back victories over the Rockets.

The Lakers easily stomped the Rockets by a score of 117-100 on Tuesday evening. During the blowout, Lakers superstar LeBron James knocked down a cocky 3-pointer.

Rockets newcomer John Wall appeared to call out Harden after the defeat for not wanting to buy in with the team. However, it looks like Harden is steadfast in his beliefs about the Rockets’ chances against the Lakers.

After all, the Lakers pounced the Rockets in five games in the second round of the 2020 postseason

Although the Rockets have surrounded Harden with numerous stars since he joined the team in 2012, they haven’t been able to reach the NBA Finals during his tenure in Houston.