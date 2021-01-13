Just when it seemed like the James Harden saga was starting to settle down, the superstar guard has expressed his frustration anew.

After his team got blown out by the Los Angeles Lakers for the second straight game, Harden said that the Rockets’ situation just cannot “be fixed.”

James Harden says Rockets are "just not good enough … I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can. I mean, this situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 13, 2021

Last season, the Rockets went all in on the ultimate small-ball lineup, only to get run out of the gym by the Lakers in the second round of the playoffs, four games to one.

Harden then demanded a trade in November. Despite rumors that teams such as the Miami Heat were closing in on getting a deal done, the guard started the season in a Rockets uniform.

However, the team is now 3-6 and has one of the worst records in all of basketball.

The Rockets are a significantly different team than they were just a few months ago. Russell Westbrook was traded to the Washington Wizards after demanding a trade himself, and Houston got John Wall in return.

Although Wall has played pretty well despite returning from an Achilles injury, it hasn’t translated into as many wins as the Rockets were hoping for.