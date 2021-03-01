The Los Angeles Lakers may have competition for youngster Talen Horton-Tucker this offseason.

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com, one executive told him that a few teams could offer the guard offers with the intent to lure him away from the Lakers.

“He’s a gifted defender with great length and great upside who’s just 20 years old. In this market, that’s exactly the type of player you want to chase,” one Eastern Conference executive said. “There could be a few teams who put them to the test and give [Horton-Tucker] an offer sheet thinking they could pry him away.”

Horton-Tucker, 20, was the No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

After only playing in six games during his rookie year in the NBA, Horton-Tucker has become a constant in the Lakers’ rotation this season. He’s played in 31 of the team’s 35 games.

The shooting guard is averaging 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest this season. All of those marks are career-highs for the sophomore.

Opposing teams could spoil the Lakers’ chances of re-signing Horton-Tucker this upcoming summer by giving him a poison pill contract. Numerous teams are interested in pursuing him in the offseason.

The Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.