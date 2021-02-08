The Los Angeles Lakers have found a gem in sophomore Talen Horton-Tucker.

However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com recently noted that the Lakers could get stuck into a situation where they would have to pay top dollar to retain the youngster.

“People think that he can get the Tyler Johnson poison-pill contract,” Windhorst reported on his podcast.

Horton-Tucker, 20, will be an restricted free agent this coming offseason.

The No. 46 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft will reportedly have a few suitors in the offseason. He’s putting up 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.

The Miami Heat helped Johnson make a name for himself in the NBA. The undrafted guard averaged 8.7 points, 3.0 boards and 2.2 assists per contest during the 2015-16 season.

However, the Brooklyn Nets shocked everyone by offering Johnson a massive four-year, $50 million contract the ensuing offseason.

The contract structure of the offer sheet was heavily backloaded with over $19 million owed to Johnson in each of the last two years of the contract. While the Heat matched the offer, they were financially tormented by the deal for a couple years.

The Lakers could find themselves in a similar situation with Horton-Tucker.