Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has raised some eyebrows in his second NBA season.

Horton-Tucker has been so impressive between the NBA’s preseason and 2020-21 regular season that multiple teams reportedly are interested in pursuing him this coming offseason.

Horton-Tucker will be an unrestricted free agent this coming offseason.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers could all be interested in Horton-Tucker.

“League sources told Heavy.com Horton-Tucker can expect ‘multiple teams’ to have an interest in pursuing him this summer,” Deveney wrote. “That would put pressure on the Lakers to match some offers that could, potentially, be very hefty. The Knicks, Cavaliers and Mavericks were listed as teams with potential interest.”

This could put the Lakers in a precarious position, as they may lose Horton-Tucker for nothing if they decide not to match a deal for him.

Since other teams have more cap space and flexibility than Los Angeles, offering a lucrative deal could be a way to lure Horton-Tucker out from L.A. Unless the Lakers are intent on matching a deal, there is likely a certain salary figure that they will decide is not worth retaining him for.

This season, Horton-Tucker is averaging 8.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game in 10 appearances.