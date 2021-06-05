Report: Dennis Schroder’s play on court ‘frustrated’ some in Lakers organization

A new report indicates that Dennis Schroder’s play this season was frustrating to some members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne looked at how the acquisition of Schroder last November failed to reap much benefit. Of course, the Lakers were bounced in the first round of the 2021 NBA postseason earlier this week.

“The Lakers acceded to his request to start, and continued negotiating with his representatives on a rich contract extension,” Shelburne wrote. “But his play on the court frustrated some in the organization, according to sources. By the trade deadline, L.A. was including him in trade discussions for Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.”

Schroder was acquired with the knowledge that he could leave at the end of the 2020-21 season as a free agent. That issue didn’t bother the Lakers, but his up-and-down performances and absences throughout the season contributed to putting the Lakers in the position of having to take part in the play-in tournament just to reach the playoffs.

The Lakers now may be thinking about moving on from Schroder, who reportedly rejected a four-year deal worth $84 million.

Schroder’s performance in the Lakers’ series against the Phoenix Suns was criticized after he was held scoreless in Game 5 and missed all nine shots from the field in that game. While he fared better in the rest of the series, he did not prove to have the positive impact that the Lakers surely had envisioned.

With Lowry scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, the Lakers may very well pursue him and move on from Schroder. Given Schroder’s playoff performance, he may end up wishing that he had taken the Lakers’ reported offer when he had the chance.