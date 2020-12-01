Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green received death threats after his struggles in the NBA playoffs this past season.

Green missed a game-winning 3-pointer in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, forcing the Lakers to a Game 6.

Los Angeles would beat the Miami Heat in Game 6 to claim the title, but fans were still harsh to Green because of his shooting struggles.

According to Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, who joined ESPN’s Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast, Green was FaceTimed by Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams.

“There was a tweet from Davante Adams that had gone viral that night about Danny Green,” Rooks said. “They actually FaceTimed that night, which I thought was really great. He said he found a lot of comfort in Davante just giving him some words.”

Green, who was traded this offseason and is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, still was a huge help to the Lakers this past season.

With Avery Bradley opting out of the league’s restart, Green had to step it up in the bubble.

Now, he will look to continue his career in Philadelphia, playing alongside Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.