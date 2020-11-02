Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul reportedly prefers to play in Los Angeles or New York next season.

Paul, who has been the subject of trade rumors, is still under contract with the Thunder.

However, with Oklahoma City in a rebuild, trading Paul and his massive contract could help the Thunder get more assets.

“I’ve been told by a league source that Chris Paul prefers his next basketball home to be either in L.A. or N.Y. (Los Angeles is where he resides full time) and that has created some modicum of leverage in the ongoing negotiations between the sides,” Knicks Film School’s Jonathan Macri wrote in his newsletter. “I’m also told that there is a deal on the table that is comfortable from Sam Presti’s perspective, and the ball is in Leon Rose’s court.”

The Knicks and Lakers both could use Paul next season.

The Lakers would secure their uncertain guard situation with Rajon Rondo set to hit free agency.

As for the Knicks, Paul would provide a veteran presence to a young team, similar to the role he played in Oklahoma City last season.

While nothing is set in stone, it appears that the veteran point guard is destined for one of those two spots.

Paul finished last season, averaging 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.