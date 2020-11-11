With the NBA offseason officially underway, the rumor mill is in full swing.

One superstar at the head of several trade rumors has been Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul.

There were reports of Paul considering New York or Los Angeles to be his next home, but a recent report from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith says otherwise.

Bottom Line: @CP3 does not want to go the @LAKERS. The @Clippers are an ideal situation for him. pic.twitter.com/k32fBYpOns — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 11, 2020

“CP3 does not want to go to the [Los Angeles] Lakers,” said Smith. “The reasons he doesn’t want to go to the Lakers is because they’re already established, they’re already accomplished, and there’s really nothing to do for them. They would only be doing something for him, and that is ring-chasing, and that’s not the kind of ring-chasing that he wants to be a part of in terms of stacking the deck. He’d rather go some place where he could be himself and be the leader that he is.”

Smith then went on to say that the Los Angeles Clippers would be an “ideal fit” for Paul due to his relationship with Tyronn Lue and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer.

One should note that Smith has not always been accurate with his reports, so this latest development should be taken with a grain of salt.

After all, it has been reported that point guard Rajon Rondo could be looking for a deal elsewhere after opting out with the Lakers.