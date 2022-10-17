Report: Bronny James makes history by signing NIL deal with Beats by Dre

Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is really starting to make a name for himself.

The younger James has a very bright future ahead of him, and he has reportedly made history by signing an NIL deal with Beats by Dre.

The deal makes the younger James the first high school athlete to sign with the company.

BREAKING: Bronny James has signed a landmark NIL deal with @beatsbydre, making him the first high school athlete to sign with the company. Full circle moment for the James family, as @KingJames was Beats first ambassador back in 2008. #Bronny | #LeBron | #Beats | #NIL pic.twitter.com/WQ15mpDnjG — Zuko Targaryen (@randalIwilliams) October 17, 2022

It’s not the youngster’s first NIL deal. He also reached an agreement with Nike earlier this month.

The elder James became Beats’ first athlete ambassador in 2008. Now, his son is getting involved with the company. It’s certainly a cool moment for the James family.

The younger James is starting to become a big name in the basketball world. Of course, many NBA fans are waiting anxiously to see if the 18-year-old has what it takes to eventually make it to the league and succeed.

He’s also ranked No. 1 on On3’s list that estimates the market values of NIL rights of various high school and college athletes.

If and when the younger James does make it to the NBA, his father is going to do “whatever it takes” to play with him. For the 18-time All-Star, that could mean leaving the Lakers.

As of August, the younger James was reportedly seen as a late first-round pick or early second-round pick by people around the NBA for the 2024 draft. But things can change in a heartbeat, and it’s possible that projection is already outdated.

The younger James recently put on a show for California Basketball Club in the Border League, dropping 31 points while shooting 11-for-13 from the field and 6-for-7 from deep.

The performance caught the attention of many and even caused former NBA player Richard Jefferson to say that the younger James would be the second-best shooter on the Lakers right now.

With the guard’s stock seemingly rising, it’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here. He’s currently a senior in high school.

The elder James, meanwhile, is getting ready for the 2022-23 NBA season, which will begin for the Lakers on Tuesday with a game against the Golden State Warriors. L.A. is hoping to put together a strong season after a rough 2021-22 campaign.