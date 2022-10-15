Richard Jefferson says Bronny James would be the second best shooter on the Lakers right now

Bronny James, the eldest son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, had a fantastic performance on Friday night for California Basketball Club in the Border League.

The younger James registered 31 points while making six of his seven attempts from beyond the arc. He’s known to have a sweet shooting stroke, and he showed it off once again on Friday.

Former NBA player Richard Jefferson, who played with the elder James on the Cleveland Cavaliers, had a pretty bold statement after watching the younger James’ highlights from Friday.

He’d be the 2nd best shooter on the current Laker roster…. RIGHT NOW 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/9t5IqT0dPr — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) October 15, 2022

The younger James is definitely a very solid shooter, but Jefferson’s take may be a bit of a stretch.

Some of the top shooters on the Lakers include Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and the elder James himself. Big man Anthony Davis is also a pretty decent shooter for his position despite struggling from beyond the arc last season.

Looking ahead to the future

While the younger James has shown off a ton of skill over the past year, he’s still a ways away from making it to the league. He’s currently a senior in high school and has yet to decide where he’s going to play his college ball. He has no shortage of interest from top schools across the country.

It’ll be fascinating to continue to follow the younger James’ career as it progresses. He’s definitely shown that he has the talent to play college basketball at the highest level. The question that still remains is whether or not he has what it takes to flourish in the NBA.

Some people believe he isn’t among the best prospects in his class, but others have given him tons of praise and complimented his game.

Only time will tell what ends up happening, but it’s easy to see how dedicated the younger James really is to the game of basketball. His combination of hard work and talent will give him lots of opportunities, and he’s surely going to do his best to make the most of those chances.

In a few years, he might be able to prove Jefferson right.