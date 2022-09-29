Brian Windhorst praises Bronny James: ‘He was in much better condition as a 14, 15, 16-year-old than his dad was’

For years, basketball fans have followed the progression of Bronny James closely.

Though James does not have the freakish ability that his father LeBron had when the four-time MVP was a teenager, the younger James has certainly flashed what many consider to be NBA potential throughout his young life.

Now, with the younger James just a few days away from turning 18, the conversations about what his basketball future hold are getting a lot more serious. He’s in the final year of his high school career, and he is already receiving offers from major college basketball programs.

Moreover, it seems like there is a growing belief that he does have what it takes to be an NBA player. Right now, the expectation is that he’ll be a late first-round or early second-round pick when he does decide to declare for the NBA draft.

When it comes to the how the younger James approaches the game, NBA insider Brian Windhorst could not be more impressed. He recently broke down what he sees in the 17-year-old prospect and why he’s so impressed.

“He plays the game [in] such the right way,” Windhorst recently said during an appearance on Bill Simmons’ podcast. “He was in much better condition as a 14, 15, 16-year-old than his dad was [at the same age]. … That kid has poured in the work, and you can tell he really cares about the way he plays.”

It’s wonderful insight from a guy who has been watching the Los Angeles Lakers superstar play for over 20 years. The one thing that is interesting to note is that teams are often more interested in players with massive potential rather than players who are incredibly polished.

While polished players can absolutely succeed in both college and the NBA, there is generally a belief that those types of players have lower ceilings compared to those of physically gifted players who may still be a bit raw.

Still, it is not as though the younger James lacks physical ability. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, which is a perfectly acceptable height at the point guard position.

Moreover, he has got a bit of bounce in him and has even looked like his father dunking the basketball at times. The younger James has a very impressive skill set that he’s shown off constantly.

All in all, the younger James is considered to be a pass-first guard. While he may not have the height, size and speed of his father, he certainly looks to have the same basketball IQ and court vision.

On top of that, there is no doubt that the younger James is doing everything he can in order to put himself in a position to succeed and play in the NBA. It must be a very exciting time for both father and son, as the dream of the both of them suiting up together in the NBA is getting close to being realized.