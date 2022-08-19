Report: Bronny James receives offer from Memphis

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, reportedly has received an offer to play college basketball at the University of Memphis.

“Sierra Canyon four-star combo guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has received an offer from Memphis, a source told On3,” Joe Tipton wrote.

Memphis is coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway, and it made the NCAA Tournament in the 2021-22 season. The Tigers have produced several NBA players in recent years, including James Wiseman, Precious Achiuwa and Jalen Duren.

The younger James is quickly becoming a hot topic in the basketball world. Many fans are excited to learn where he’ll play in college.

The elder James has made it clear that his son’s recruitment is very much open, and it seems like more and more schools are becoming interested.

He hasn’t taken 1 visit yet and has only had a few calls with coaches and universities. When Bronny makes his choice you’ll hear it from him. #JamesGang👑 https://t.co/BBciKxl7m8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2022

The younger James is a solid athlete at the guard position, and he made headlines with a thunderous dunk in an exhibition game recently.

He will have an opportunity to build on his rising stock when he suits up for Sierra Canyon School this upcoming season. There, he will get to play against some of the top players in the country at his age.

Lakers fans know that the elder James would like a chance to play with his son in the NBA someday. With the younger James’ college recruitment heating up, things are getting closer to a potential NBA opportunity for him in the future.