Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley is expected to turn down the player option on his contract and become a free agent this upcoming week.

“[Anthony] Davis is one of a handful of L.A.’s championship pieces who could test free agency this week,” wrote Dave Mcmenamin of ESPN.com. “Guards Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley also have player options available that they are expected to decline.”

Bradley was signed by the Purple and Gold in July 2019 to round out the roster. He quickly established himself as an important piece for a team that established itself as the best in the NBA in the opening weeks of the 2019-20 season.

Bradley was valuable to the Lakers due to his high-level man-to-man defense against opposing ball-handling guards. As the season progressed, he also improved his 3-point shooting.

When the season got suspended and plans came together to resume it, Bradley opted out of the restart due to concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Even without him, the Lakers won their 17th NBA championship in October.

With Dennis Schroder apparently on his way to L.A., Bradley may become somewhat superfluous, especially if the Lakers are to focus on retaining fellow guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.