Report: Austin Reaves to sign 7-figure signature shoe deal

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is reaping the benefits of a strong postseason by reportedly signing a seven-figure signature shoe deal with a Chinese company.

Reaves is coming off a postseason in which he played an important part in helping the Lakers reach the Western Conference Finals.

In the first game of the playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reaves’ 14 points in the fourth quarter helped win the game for the Lakers and propelled them to a six-game upset in that series.

Just two years ago, Reaves signed a two-way deal with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent. After beating the odds and establishing himself on the court, he’s now in a position to sign a lucrative new deal during the offseason.

In the second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Reaves finished strong in the final three games of that six-game series.

In those last three clashes against the Warriors, Reaves averaged 19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game. He was also prolific when it came to 3-pointers by connecting on 10-of-17 shots from beyond the arc.

Even though the Lakers were swept in the conference finals against the Denver Nuggets, Reaves made his presence felt. During the first three games of the series, he broke the 20-point threshold each time and once again showed his skills from long range by collecting a total of 13 3-pointers in those contests.

Reaves is a restricted free agent this summer, which means that the Lakers have the opportunity to match any other offer he might receive. One team that’s been prominently mentioned in connection with him is the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers are reportedly set to match any potential offer, with the team also focused on trying to retain power forward Rai Hachimura.

Reaves’ growing stature in the game has reached a point where unfounded rumors about dating singer Taylor Swift have had to be squashed. Yet, such reports are an indication of his more visible presence.

Just how important Reaves becomes in the NBA during the years ahead is unknown. However, the Lakers are hoping that his impact will be felt while wearing the team’s jersey.