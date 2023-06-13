Report: Houston Rockets like Austin Reaves ‘a lot’

The Houston Rockets reportedly like Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves “a lot” ahead of free agency this offseason.

Reaves, who has been with the Lakers for the last two seasons, is set to become a restricted free agent and eligible for a four-year deal worth nearly $100 million.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, Reaves could be an option for the Rockets if the team is unable to land guard James Harden this offseason. Harden reportedly is torn between returning to Houston – where he won an MVP award – or staying with the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Should Harden not come to Houston, the Rockets are expected to have interest in Lakers restricted free agent Austin Reaves, I’m told,” Scotto said.

Scotto isn’t the only one who has heard throughout the league that Houston likes Reaves, as The Athletic’s Rockets writer Kelly Iko agreed with him.

“Reaves is a guy they like a lot,” Iko said.

The Lakers guard has clearly made a name for himself after a strong 2022-23 season where he eventually became a staple in the team’s starting lineup.

Reaves made some major leaps from his first season in the NBA when he averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

In the 2022-23 season, the 25-year-old averaged 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. He was clearly one of Los Angeles’ best players, and he put together some strong performances in the playoffs as well.

The Rockets are a young team, led by Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jabari Smith Jr., but they seem to want to make a push to contend in the 2023-24 season – especially if they bring in Harden.

Reaves might be another player that could take the team to the next level, especially since Houston can add more talent to the roster with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Lakers reportedly plan to match offer sheets for Reaves in the ballpark of $100 million, but until that happens, there is a chance that he could end up elsewhere this offseason.