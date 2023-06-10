Austin Reaves’ brother responds to rumor of Lakers guard and Taylor Swift linking up

Spencer Reaves, the brother of Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, responded on Twitter to a rumor that said that Austin Reaves linked up with famous singer/songwriter Taylor Swift at a bar in Arkansas.

The Lakers guard went to high school in Arkansas, so it’s possible that’s why he was mentioned in the rumor.

Swift is newly single, but it appears Spencer Reaves isn’t buying that his brother is entertaining the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

The rumor shows just how big Austin Reaves’ profile has grown with the Lakers, as he’s quickly become a household name across the NBA.

Austin Reaves is expected to hit restricted free agency this offseason, and he could get paid a massive deal. The Lakers’ guard can receive a max contract in the neighborhood of four years, $100 million and some insiders across the league think he will get that in the open market.

Luckily for Lakers fans, the team reportedly plans to match any offer that Austin Reaves gets, which means he will likely be back in Los Angeles for the 2023-24 season.

Austin Reaves played his collegiate basketball at the University of Oklahoma and Wichita State University, but he went undrafted before being signed by the Lakers as an undrafted free agent.

This season, the 25-year-old was one of the Lakers’ best players, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.

He really stepped up for the Lakers when LeBron James was out of the lineup towards the end of the 2022-23 regular season, cementing himself in the team’s starting lineup. He made some major leaps from his first season in the NBA when he averaged 7.3 points per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

While his brother doesn’t seem to believe that he was with Swift, there’s no doubt that Austin Reaves and Swift would be quite the power couple if they did ever end up linking up.

For now, Lakers fans are hoping that the rising star is focused on getting himself better this offseason to help the team compete for a title in the seasons to come.