According to a report, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis wasn’t satisfied with the type of looks he was getting in the post with Dennis Schroder at point guard last season.

“Per an NBA source familiar with some of the Lakers’ struggles through the 2020-21 campaign, Davis felt some frustration that he wasn’t getting the kind of looks in the post with Dennis Schroder running the point compared to those he received with [Rajon] Rondo a year earlier,” wrote Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

Davis, an eight-time All-Star, is coming off of a slightly down year by his standards. He battled injuries and averaged 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1. assists per game. It’s certainly possible that his dip in production was a result of Schroder running the point.

Schroder had a decent showing in the 2020-21 season, but he didn’t exactly live up to expectations with L.A. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. The 27-year-old signed with the Boston Celtics earlier in the offseason.

The hope is that the Lakers’ issues at the point guard position will subside in the 2021-22 campaign. After adding Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Rondo, the team will have no shortage of quality options.

Westbrook figures to get the majority of the playing time at the point guard position. In the 2020-21 season, he was a machine, averaging 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game.

He’s surely going to get Davis quality looks in the post on a consistent basis.