Russell Westbrook identifies exactly how he plans to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a championship

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is focused on uplifting his new teammates in Los Angeles.

Westbrook referred to his friendship with Anthony Davis and LeBron James as one of the most important things as the Lakers try to win another NBA title.

Russell Westbrook on playing with LeBron and AD: "Each year I try to find ways to be able to uplift and make my teammates better around me. AD and Bron are friends of mine first, and my job is to uplift them. … We'll figure out the best way to play to win a championship." — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) August 10, 2021

The Lakers acquired Westbrook prior to the 2021 NBA Draft in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook’s playmaking ability and motor should help the Lakers bounce back after getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and led the league with 11.7 assists per game.

It will be intriguing to see how he fits alongside James and Davis in the offense.