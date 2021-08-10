   Russell Westbrook identifies exactly how he plans to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a championship - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Russell Westbrook identifies exactly how he plans to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a championship

Russell Westbrook identifies exactly how he plans to help LeBron James and Anthony Davis win a championship

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is focused on uplifting his new teammates in Los Angeles.

Westbrook referred to his friendship with Anthony Davis and LeBron James as one of the most important things as the Lakers try to win another NBA title.

The Lakers acquired Westbrook prior to the 2021 NBA Draft in a deal that sent Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick to the Washington Wizards.

Westbrook’s playmaking ability and motor should help the Lakers bounce back after getting knocked out in the first round of the playoffs last season.

Last season for the Wizards, Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and led the league with 11.7 assists per game.

It will be intriguing to see how he fits alongside James and Davis in the offense.