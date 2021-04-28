The Cincinnati, Ohio bar owner who banned NBA games from his establishment after a controversial tweet from LeBron James is claiming that the level of support they’ve received for the action is larger than criticism from detractors.

Jay Linneman, owner of Linnie’s Pub, had stated last week that until James was “expelled” from the NBA, NBA games would not be shown, a stance he now says is more popular than calls for a boycott of the bar.

“The support for the position has been overwhelmingly positive and has far outweighed the negatives,” Linneman said.

James had posted, then deleted, a tweet that criticized a police officer involved in the fatal shooting of an African-American woman, with critics charging that the tweet constituted a threat.

Linneman says that support for law enforcement was the reason for his stance, not as a publicity stunt that has since gone viral.

“I hope people channel the support to law enforcement and not necessarily to Linnie’s Pub,” Linneman said.

Linneman, who has also gotten support from a nearby gas station, says that he’s noticed increased business at the bar since last Friday.

“Hey LeBron, the West Side thanks you,” a sign from the gas station reads. “Linne’s has never been busier.”

James has joked about the ban, but he’s currently more focused on getting back on the court as the Los Angeles Lakers get ready for the postseason in defense of their NBA title.