A Cincinnati, Ohio bar owner is refusing to show NBA games at his establishment until the NBA “expels” Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James because of his recent controversial tweet.

If anyone wants to watch an NBA game, don’t come to Linnie’s Pub. We will not air them until Lebron James has been expelled from the NBA. Posted by JC Linnie on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Jay Linneman, the owner of Linnie’s Pub in Cincinnati, issued the statement on Wednesday, the same day that James tweeted what was perceived as a threat to a police officer who shot and killed Ma’Khia Bryant, a young African-American woman.

James later deleted the tweet after video of the shooting reportedly showed that the officer shot Bryant as she was wielding a knife at another young woman.

Despite the deletion, Linneman issued his decree and then later cited his desire to separate sports and politics.

“They just need to play the game and that’s it,” Linnerman said. “Their opinion doesn’t really matter. They’re using their position to push their opinions, and that’s just not right.”

James, who’s been quite vocal in recent years about social justice issues, has been on the receiving end of such criticism before. Conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham had previously suggested that James “shut up and dribble.”

That history with criticism likely explains why James tweeted mock disappointment about Linneman’s demand, which has absolutely no chance of being fulfilled by the NBA.

Aww Damn! I was headed there to watch our game tonight and have a drink! Welp. 🥴 https://t.co/RRfRksjckM — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2021

With the furor surrounding James over this situation subsiding, he continues to be focused on returning to the court in the near future.