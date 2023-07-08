Nick Young savagely roasts Austin Reaves and rest of Team USA roster for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Nick Young had some extremely harsh words for the USA Basketball team that will be competing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup that starts next month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is one of the players on the USA Basketball roster that was announced this week and includes Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets), Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Josh Hart (Knicks), Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz) and Bobby Portis (Milwaukee Bucks).

Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors is the head coach, with NBA head coaches Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers and Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat on board as assistants for the tournament that will be held from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in Manila, Philippines.

Kerr is obviously far more positive about his crew than Young is.

“My staff and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to coach such talented, team-oriented players,” Kerr said in a statement released by USA Basketball. “I’m confident this group will represent our country well, with effort, talent and a commitment to winning together. We look forward to competing for a gold medal in the World Cup later this summer.”

The group does have some players with notable accomplishments. Banchero was the 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year. Jackson was the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and Haliburton played in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

None of that seemingly is enough to impress Young, who last played in the NBA in four games for the Denver Nuggets during the 2018-19 season. He did win an NBA title with the 2018 Golden State Warriors but is perhaps best known for his four seasons with the Lakers from 2013 to 2017.

His time with them included an off-the-court matter in which D’Angelo Russell recorded Young saying that he cheated on his then-fiancée Iggy Azalea, who then broke off her engagement to Young after the video surfaced.

Young has voiced his displeasure with being left off the Los Angeles Times’ list of the 75 greatest Lakers and not been shy about commenting on other NBA matters, recently relaying his thoughts on Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Young in September had an unsuccessful boxing debut when the 38-year-old was knocked through the ropes.

Nick Young’s fight was stopped after his opponent pushed him through the ropes and he hit his head. #McBroomGib pic.twitter.com/9TXD1wpGAB — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 11, 2022

Despite being out of the league for four years, Young is still finding ways to keep his name out there, even if it is not for the best of reasons.