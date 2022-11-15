Nick Young believes he was snubbed from list of 75 all-time greatest Lakers: ‘Y’all hate me but love me’

Current and former members of the Los Angeles Times recently selected the 75 greatest Lakers players of all time, and former Lakers guard Nick Young didn’t make the cut.

A minimum of 100 games played for the Lakers was required to be considered. Players were judged on how they performed specifically with the Lakers organization.

While Young received votes, he didn’t crack the list. He seems to disagree with the assessment.

The hate is real why y’all hate me but love me.. https://t.co/Oe5d8gRHiG — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) November 15, 2022

Young spent four seasons with the Lakers. During his stint with the team, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 40.5 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from deep.

He averaged 17.9 points per game in his best season with the franchise, which was the 2013-14 campaign.

He ended up winning an NBA title in the 2017-18 season with the Golden State Warriors. Of course, that accomplishment wasn’t considered by voters in the Los Angeles Times poll since the championship came after Young’s time with L.A. ended.

For those who are curious, the Los Angeles Times poll had Magic Johnson at No. 1, Kobe Bryant at No. 2, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at No. 3, Jerry West at No. 4 and Elgin Baylor at No. 5. Shaquille O’Neal came in at No. 6, and current Lakers superstar LeBron James tied with George Mikan for the No. 7 spot.

As many fans know, Young’s time with the Lakers will likely always be remembered best for an off-the-court matter in which D’Angelo Russell recorded Young saying that he cheated on his then-fiancée Iggy Azalea. Azalea broke off her engagement to Young after the video surfaced.

Young last played in the NBA in the 2018-19 season with the Denver Nuggets. He holds career averages of 11.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest.

The 37-year-old was a solid player during his time with the Lakers, but he was never an All-Star. Moreover, L.A. didn’t make the playoffs during his stint with the organization.

Still, he seems to believe that he belongs in the conversation when it comes to the 75 greatest players in Lakers history. Some fans may agree with him, and some may not.