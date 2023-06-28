Nick Young serves Tobias Harris harsh reality check: ‘Get in that corner and hope the ball come your way’

Former NBA guard Nick Young took a shot at Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris after he called out Sixers fans for not appreciating his game.

Harris, who is entering the final season of a five-year, $180 million contract, voiced his frustration with Sixers fans that want him traded. He believes that there aren’t many players who can play his role, yet it seems like he feels underappreciated by the Philly fans.

Tobias Harris calls out Sixers fans “Casual Sixers fans, they'll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie…At the end of the day they have to realize you’re not getting a 6’9 forward who can shoot damn near 40% from 3, guard the other team’s best player, shoot, post-up, drive…” (Via… pic.twitter.com/HOexy4N243 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 27, 2023

Young doesn’t think Harris brings as much to the table on offense, calling him a “corner dude” and explaining that he should embrace that role.

Tobias you are a corner dude embrace it. The Corner might not be for everybody but at this point of yo career get in that corner and hope the ball come your way lol https://t.co/jXevjbhg2K — Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) June 28, 2023

It’s a bit of a harsh take from Young, as Harris has been a solid scoring option for the majority of his NBA career, but he’s taken on a smaller role in Philadelphia with James Harden, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey leading the way for the team’s offense.

Harris averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the 2022-23 season while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc.

The former first-round pick’s numbers certainly took a hit, as 14.7 points per game was his lowest season average since the 2015-16 campaign. However, Harris also took just 11.4 shots per game, his lowest since his second season in the NBA.

The Sixers could look to move Harris this offseason since he’s going to be a free agent following the 2023-24 campaign. It may be hard for the team to net any major assets for the 30-year-old forward since he has a larger contract and might not be with a team for the long haul.

Young, who was a solid role player during his NBA career, seems to believe that Harris should embrace that type of role.

During the 2022-23 season, the Sixers forward was clearly content with taking a step back in the team’s offense, and it helped Philly earn the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Still, it may be hard for the Sixers to find a player that fits much better than Harris in the offense in the trade market this offseason. If the team can’t find a deal, it may decide to run back the same roster in the 2023-24 season, especially if Harden re-signs with the team.