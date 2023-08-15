NBA executive suggests Blake Griffin as ‘depth addition’ for Lakers

One NBA executive believes that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign veteran big man Blake Griffin this offseason.

Griffin spent the 2022-23 season with the Boston Celtics and is currently an unrestricted free agent.

“Blake Griffin is still out there and I think his best fit is the Lakers,” the executive told Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network. “He would be a perfect depth addition for L.A.”

The Lakers have been linked to Griffin, who has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers, in the past.

Following Griffin’s buyout with the Pistons in 2021, the Lakers expressed some interest in the six-time All-Star. Then, the team was rumored to be a possible destination for Griffin last offseason, but he ended up signing with Boston.

Griffin, 34, is past his prime, but he could be a solid depth piece for a Lakers team that is looking to win an NBA title in the 2023-24 campaign. The Lakers came close to the NBA Finals last season, losing to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

During the 2022-23 campaign, Griffin appeared in 41 games for Boston and averaged 13.9 minutes per game. Even though he didn’t play a big role, he was productive when called upon.

The five-time All-NBA selection averaged 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from beyond the arc.

With the Lakers potentially looking for depth in the frontcourt behind Anthony Davis and Jaxson Hayes, Griffin is a player who can play both center and power forward (as he’s shown in his career) and stretch the floor on offense.

Plus, the Lakers can trust a veteran like Griffin to give them solid minutes, especially since he’s embraced smaller roles with Boston and Brooklyn later in his career.

For the Lakers, the goal should be to maximize the team’s roster in the 2023-24 season since LeBron James might be nearing the end of his career. James is under contract with Los Angeles through the 2023-24 season and has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Griffin has career averages of 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. His best seasons came with the Pistons and Clippers, but it’s possible he could find a new role back in Los Angeles where he started his career — even though it was with the city’s other franchise.