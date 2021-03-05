   Report: Lakers have 'expressed interest' in Blake Griffin after buyout with Pistons - Lakers Daily
Home / Rumors / Report: Lakers have ‘expressed interest’ in Blake Griffin after buyout with Pistons

Report: Lakers have ‘expressed interest’ in Blake Griffin after buyout with Pistons

Blake Griffin and LeBron James Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Detroit Pistons reportedly agreed to a buyout with star Blake Griffin.

It appears the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the teams interested in Griffin.

Griffin, 31, isn’t close to the superstar status he used to enjoy when he was on the Los Angeles Clippers.

As a matter of fact, he’s putting up a career-low 12.3 points on top of 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season. Griffin has started in 20 games for the Pistons this season.

Although his production is down, he’s still serviceable and provides significant experience. The veteran has competed in several playoff series.

The Lakers are without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who has missed time due to injury. In addition, Lakers four-time MVP LeBron James is banged up.

The team could certainly bolster its frontcourt with the potential addition of Griffin. The Lakers hold a 24-13 record this season.