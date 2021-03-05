Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has had a ton on his plate this season.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel recently admitted that James is banged up heading into this weekend’s All-Star break.

“We’ve had a mindset to encourage him to take a game off if needed, but to support him if he wants to be in there,” Vogel told reporters earlier this week. “He’s always said that if his body feels good, he wants to play. He’s pretty banged up right now and particularly soreness in the ankle and so we took this opportunity to keep him home this game.”

James, 36, is in his whopping 18th season in the league.

While the Lakers captured a championship in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla. in October 2020, they quickly had to get ready for the 2020-21 campaign that started just a couple months later.

In addition, the Lakers have been without star big man Anthony Davis for several games. The All-Star is a huge part of the Lakers’ playing style.

As a result, James has had to take on a bigger load in recent games. Still, he’s managed well as he’s averaging 25.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.8 assists per contest this season.

The Lakers hold a 24-13 record this season.