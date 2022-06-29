Report: Lakers expected to be in the mix for Blake Griffin

The Los Angeles Lakers need to make some improvements to their roster if they want to compete for a championship during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Big man Blake Griffin could be an option for the Lakers this offseason, according to one Eastern Conference executive.

“There will be a number of teams that look at him,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “Chicago, Miami, the Lakers, maybe even Boston. They’d be in the mix, at least.”

It would definitely be interesting to see Griffin suit up for the Purple and Gold. Of course, he spent the first part of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers’ crosstown rivals.

Griffin blossomed into an All-Star during his time with the Clippers, averaging 21.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steal per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.

The University of Oklahoma product has spent time with the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets over the past couple of seasons. He’s no longer the player he once was, but he can still be useful in short bursts.

The 2021-22 season was easily the worst statistical one of Griffin’s career, as he only averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in just 17.1 minutes per game. However, he could still play a role for contending teams.

Although he’s lost a step, Griffin could definitely be a serviceable backup for the Lakers in the frontcourt and eat up some minutes while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are off the floor. While he’s a natural power forward, Griffin did spend some time at center last season for the Nets.

Throughout his career, Griffin has averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He is a six-time All-Star and has been named to a total of five All-NBA teams.