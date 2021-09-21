- Montrezl Harrell throws slight shade at Anthony Davis for not inviting him to wedding
- Russell Westbrook’s rank suffers huge drop in Sports Illustrated’s list of top 100 players in NBA
- Report: Lakers have expressed interest in working out veteran guard Monta Ellis
- Shaquille O’Neal adamantly states who he believes is the greatest NBA player to never win a championship
- Report: 3 former Lakers guards to work out for Warriors this week
- Carmelo Anthony speaks on getting call directly from LeBron James to join Lakers: ‘You the GM n—a’
- Shaquille O’Neal takes shot at current centers: ‘Guys don’t want to get down there and bang’
- LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seen cutting up dance floor together at Anthony Davis’ wedding
- LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley pull up to Anthony Davis’ wedding in style
- Ja Morant backs up LeBron James’ irritation with fellow NBA colleagues
Montrezl Harrell throws slight shade at Anthony Davis for not inviting him to wedding
-
- Updated: September 21, 2021
Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell apparently didn’t receive an invite to superstar Anthony Davis’ wedding, and Harrell doesn’t seem too thrilled about it.
Anthony Davis' wedding did not include Montrezl Harrell: "Nah bruh don't like me like that!" pic.twitter.com/Y1atF8PxEj
— 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 21, 2021
Many photos and videos circulated on social media showing past and present Lakers players at the wedding. Unfortunately, it sounds like Harrell wasn’t there.
Harrell and Davis were NBA teammates for the first time during the 2020-21 season. They both got substantial minutes in the Lakers’ frontcourt.
Harrell finished the year with averages of 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Davis, meanwhile, posted averages of 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
Last season was Harrell’s first with L.A., and he’ll be wearing a different uniform in the 2021-22 campaign. The big man was traded to the Washington Wizards over the offseason.