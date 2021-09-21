Montrezl Harrell throws slight shade at Anthony Davis for not inviting him to wedding

Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Montrezl Harrell apparently didn’t receive an invite to superstar Anthony Davis’ wedding, and Harrell doesn’t seem too thrilled about it.

Many photos and videos circulated on social media showing past and present Lakers players at the wedding. Unfortunately, it sounds like Harrell wasn’t there.

Harrell and Davis were NBA teammates for the first time during the 2020-21 season. They both got substantial minutes in the Lakers’ frontcourt.

Harrell finished the year with averages of 13.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Davis, meanwhile, posted averages of 21.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Last season was Harrell’s first with L.A., and he’ll be wearing a different uniform in the 2021-22 campaign. The big man was traded to the Washington Wizards over the offseason.