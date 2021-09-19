LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope seen cutting up dance floor together at Anthony Davis’ wedding

Former Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were clearly having a good time during Anthony Davis’ wedding.

The two were seen cutting up the dance floor and singing along to the music.

For the past three seasons, the two hoopers played together with the Lakers. However, Caldwell-Pope was sent to the Washington Wizards this offseason as part of the Russell Westbrook trade package.

The shooting guard penned an emotional farewell to the organization and its fans several days after.

He played solidly for Los Angeles, averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game in four seasons.

Because of ability to space the floor and defend opposing wings well, he was instrumental in the Lakers’ championship run in 2019-20 season. He started all 21 playoff games for Los Angeles in the 2020 postseason.

However in the last playoffs, he failed to provide the team meaningful minutes as it succumbed to the Phoenix Suns in the first round.

This coming season, the Lakers will look to bounce back with a Big 3 of James, Davis and Westbrook.