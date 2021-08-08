Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pens emotional farewell to Lakers organization

- Clipper Darrell takes brutal shot at Lakers roster for 2021-22 season
- Updated: August 8, 2021
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope issued an emotional farewell to the Los Angeles Lakers organization after he was traded to the Washington Wizards in a package for Russell Westbrook.
The Lakers moved Caldwell-Pope, forward Kyle Kuzma, big man Montrezl Harrell and the No. 22 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft in the deal for Westbrook this offseason.
Caldwell-Pope spent the past four seasons with the Lakers and was a part of the team that won the NBA title during the 2019-20 season.
In his four years with the Lakers, Caldwell-Pope averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.
A solid defender, Caldwell-Pope’s presence will be missed on the Lakers during the 2021-22 season.
However, Los Angeles clearly believes that a trio of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis can win a title next season.
It will be interesting to see how the Lakers honor Caldwell-Pope and others when they return to Staples Center during the 2021-22 season.