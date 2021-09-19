LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley pull up to Anthony Davis’ wedding in style

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis got married.

Fellow stars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, as well as former teammate Jared Dudley, were looking stylish.

Davis is one of the NBA’s truly unique players. Listed at 6-foot-10, he can not only post up and score with his back to the basket, but he also has the agility and skills of a guard.

The University of Kentucky product can also protect the rim very well and is one of the NBA’s true standouts on the defensive end.

Davis had a down season in 2021, mostly due to injury. But the year before, he put up stellar all-around numbers as he helped lead the Lakers to their 17th NBA championship.

With plenty of rest coming into the 2021-22 campaign, as well as the elite playmaking skills of Westbrook, Davis is poised to have a very strong bounce-back season.