Now that most NBA free agents have been signed, Montrezl Harrell, one of the newest members of the Los Angeles Lakers, has expressed his gratitude for being with the Purple and Gold.

Montrezl Harrell on landing with the Lakers: "I'm definitely going to be with a team that wanted me and with a group of guys I feel I'm going to gravitate well to and build chemistry fast." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 23, 2020

When the Lakers picked up Harrell a couple of days ago, it raised quite a few eyebrows around the league.

He is the league’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year and is coming off a season in which he averaged 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 27.8 minutes per game.

Harrell should give the Lakers some major energy and scoring punch off the bench. He also runs the floor and finishes at the rim well, which could make the Lakers’ fast break even more lethal.

Since they now have Harrell, Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, and re-signed Markieff Morris, the Lakers may possess the NBA’s deepest bench.

Not only that, but by snagging Harrell, the Lakers have managed to weaken the Los Angeles Clippers, one of their biggest challengers in the Western Conference.